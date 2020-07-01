1988 Wallace Ave (SFR)

Amenities

Modern 3 Bed/ 4 Bath, Detached, Private Driveway, Rooftop Deck, Views! - Costa Mesa is one of Southern California's most sought-after communities. The home is located close to beaches, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants/fine dinning and entertainment. Newport Beach or Orange County's many cultural venues, shopping centers and excellent restaurants are a short drive away. This beautiful modern unit offers 3 bedrooms, 4 bath. The first floor opens to the office/den/workspace off the attached 2 car garage and half bath and a grassed yard which is fully fenced in. The second floor contains the upgraded kitchen including granite counters and stainless steel appliances which is open to the dining, family room, second half bath and a balcony perfect for the BBQ. The third level is light and bright with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom also has a large walk-in closet. And then there is the Stacked Washer/Dryer. Finally, there is a set of stairs leading to the rooftop deck. The amazing view of the city lights is the perfect spot to unwind and watch the sunset.



(RLNE5222594)