All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 135 Mercer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
135 Mercer Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 Mercer Way

135 Mercer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 Mercer Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
bbq/grill
garage
135 Mercer Way Available 02/04/19 New Condo Close to the Beach - New build townhome with ocean and city lights views from your private roof top deck. Located 1.3 miles northeast of the Pacific Ocean in the heart of Westside Costa Mesa, this live-work-play turnkey unit offers all the amenities you can imagine. Flexible lower level can be used as a game/play room, home office, small business, with roll up garage door for wheelchair and large item access. Bright open great room with kitchen is designed for comfort, function, and style with exceptional stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Kohler Sterling under-mount sink with Moen chrome pullout faucet, spacious kitchen island, and walk in pantry. Master and secondary bath include solid surface quartz countertops with under-mount rectangular sinks and chrome plumbing fixtures. Relax and unwind while enjoying sunset and city lights views from the spacious roof top deck with gas stub for your private BBQ.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Mercer Way have any available units?
135 Mercer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Mercer Way have?
Some of 135 Mercer Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Mercer Way currently offering any rent specials?
135 Mercer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Mercer Way pet-friendly?
No, 135 Mercer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 135 Mercer Way offer parking?
Yes, 135 Mercer Way does offer parking.
Does 135 Mercer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Mercer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Mercer Way have a pool?
No, 135 Mercer Way does not have a pool.
Does 135 Mercer Way have accessible units?
Yes, 135 Mercer Way has accessible units.
Does 135 Mercer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Mercer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Atwater Cove
425 Merrimac Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
291 Avocado Street
291 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine