135 Mercer Way Available 02/04/19 New Condo Close to the Beach - New build townhome with ocean and city lights views from your private roof top deck. Located 1.3 miles northeast of the Pacific Ocean in the heart of Westside Costa Mesa, this live-work-play turnkey unit offers all the amenities you can imagine. Flexible lower level can be used as a game/play room, home office, small business, with roll up garage door for wheelchair and large item access. Bright open great room with kitchen is designed for comfort, function, and style with exceptional stainless steel appliances, under cabinet lighting, Kohler Sterling under-mount sink with Moen chrome pullout faucet, spacious kitchen island, and walk in pantry. Master and secondary bath include solid surface quartz countertops with under-mount rectangular sinks and chrome plumbing fixtures. Relax and unwind while enjoying sunset and city lights views from the spacious roof top deck with gas stub for your private BBQ.



No Pets Allowed



