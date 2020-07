Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Wonderful centrally located 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. Spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect for entertaining - great room feel with kitchen opening to the family room and an area designed for outdoor dining. The master bedroom opens to the private courtyard. In addition, there is a two car attached garage. Landscaped with abundant fruit trees. Close to World Famous Shopping, Restaurants and Freeways.