Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub

1015 Somerton Dr Available 06/20/20 Professionally Designed Fully Furnished Home with Rooftop Deck - Available June 20th! Ideally located in the Lighthouse Community, this Taylor Morrison plan 4 is a must see. The fully furnished home has been impeccably designed with an industrial style that makes it an entertainer's dream. The ground floor has a home gym with room to add your own equipment (maybe that Peloton you always wanted!). There is an attached 2 car garage for easy access and added storage. The second floor is open concept with a large living room with textured metal walls, outdoor patio and chef's kitchen. High end appliances, custom lighting and cabinetry make this home truly one of a kind. The focal point of the room is the beautiful black granite island with a waterfall edge. A concrete table that seats 6 is adjacent to the kitchen and is perfect for dinner parties. A discreet laundry room with washer/dryer included and a powder room for guests is also on the second floor. Head upstairs and you will find a retreat in the master suite with a king bed and a custom chandelier. The master bath has a large shower, dual sinks, separate water closet and a walk-in closet. There are 2 more guest bedrooms and a bathroom with a bathtub/shower combo on this floor. Enjoy the Southern California weather from the private rooftop deck with expansive views from Newport Beach to Long Beach. This fully furnished home has everything you need and is ready for immediate move in.



The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.



Virtual Tours are preferred and can be seen here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZbU9AYGVwvF



(RLNE5716392)