Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1015 Somerton Dr

1015 Somerton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Somerton Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
1015 Somerton Dr Available 06/20/20 Professionally Designed Fully Furnished Home with Rooftop Deck - Available June 20th! Ideally located in the Lighthouse Community, this Taylor Morrison plan 4 is a must see. The fully furnished home has been impeccably designed with an industrial style that makes it an entertainer's dream. The ground floor has a home gym with room to add your own equipment (maybe that Peloton you always wanted!). There is an attached 2 car garage for easy access and added storage. The second floor is open concept with a large living room with textured metal walls, outdoor patio and chef's kitchen. High end appliances, custom lighting and cabinetry make this home truly one of a kind. The focal point of the room is the beautiful black granite island with a waterfall edge. A concrete table that seats 6 is adjacent to the kitchen and is perfect for dinner parties. A discreet laundry room with washer/dryer included and a powder room for guests is also on the second floor. Head upstairs and you will find a retreat in the master suite with a king bed and a custom chandelier. The master bath has a large shower, dual sinks, separate water closet and a walk-in closet. There are 2 more guest bedrooms and a bathroom with a bathtub/shower combo on this floor. Enjoy the Southern California weather from the private rooftop deck with expansive views from Newport Beach to Long Beach. This fully furnished home has everything you need and is ready for immediate move in.

The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.

Virtual Tours are preferred and can be seen here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZbU9AYGVwvF

(RLNE5716392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Somerton Dr have any available units?
1015 Somerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Somerton Dr have?
Some of 1015 Somerton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Somerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Somerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Somerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 Somerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1015 Somerton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Somerton Dr offers parking.
Does 1015 Somerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Somerton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Somerton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Somerton Dr has a pool.
Does 1015 Somerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1015 Somerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Somerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Somerton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

