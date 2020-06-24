All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

1006 Katama Bay

1006 Katama Bay Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Katama Bay Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
1006 Katama Bay Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Ocean Views from the Rooftop of this 3 Bedroom Home! - Custom Taylor Morrison plan 4 home with ocean views from the rooftop deck. This work/live single family home has been impeccably designed with a contemporary open concept and provides a great space for entertaining. The first level features a large room and powder room that is directly off the garage and can be used as a gym, media room, office or studio. The second level is light and bright with large windows and custom shades. A huge kitchen island separates the kitchen and dining space and is open to the living room and outdoor deck. 2 bedrooms a bathroom and a large master suite make up the third floor. The master suite is every thing you have dreamed of with a large walk in closet, dual vanities and a enclosed commode. The ocean view rooftop deck is accessible from the third floor and is an entertainer's dream. The deck is large enough for an entire outdoor living space which can be enjoyed year round with our great SoCal weather. Custom wood floors are throughout the home and gorgeous in person! The laundry room is on the second floor and washer/dryer is included.

The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.

(RLNE4885165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Katama Bay have any available units?
1006 Katama Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Katama Bay have?
Some of 1006 Katama Bay's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Katama Bay currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Katama Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Katama Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Katama Bay is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Katama Bay offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Katama Bay offers parking.
Does 1006 Katama Bay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Katama Bay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Katama Bay have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Katama Bay has a pool.
Does 1006 Katama Bay have accessible units?
No, 1006 Katama Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Katama Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Katama Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
