Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub media room

1006 Katama Bay Available 07/01/20 Spectacular Ocean Views from the Rooftop of this 3 Bedroom Home! - Custom Taylor Morrison plan 4 home with ocean views from the rooftop deck. This work/live single family home has been impeccably designed with a contemporary open concept and provides a great space for entertaining. The first level features a large room and powder room that is directly off the garage and can be used as a gym, media room, office or studio. The second level is light and bright with large windows and custom shades. A huge kitchen island separates the kitchen and dining space and is open to the living room and outdoor deck. 2 bedrooms a bathroom and a large master suite make up the third floor. The master suite is every thing you have dreamed of with a large walk in closet, dual vanities and a enclosed commode. The ocean view rooftop deck is accessible from the third floor and is an entertainer's dream. The deck is large enough for an entire outdoor living space which can be enjoyed year round with our great SoCal weather. Custom wood floors are throughout the home and gorgeous in person! The laundry room is on the second floor and washer/dryer is included.



The Lighthouse Community is a true hidden gem in Costa Mesa with a great neighborhood feel. Amenities include a pool/spa, dog park, bocce court and playground.



(RLNE4885165)