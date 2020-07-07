All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104

1000 South Coast Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 South Coast Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
South Coast Metro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This home has a private pool and hot tub and it is located in a very nice neighborhood where people walk their dogs every evening and play at the park till dusk. All the houses here are 1960s ranchers with large magnolia trees out front and pocket doors inside.

Many good restaurants and amazing hiking and mountain biking trails are 5 minutes away. Around the corner, the neighborhood park has a basketball and tennis court. Monterey Beach is 20 minutes up HWY 68.

The house is furnished with everything youll need including pool toys, sports equipment and beach chairs and umbrella.

With two full bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, each at opposite ends of the house, and 8 windows looking out over the pool and patio in between, it is very nice place to come home to. There is a den with separate entrance which can be used as a third bedroom and a large indoor laundry room with washer and dryer.

Wi-Fi, cable, all utilities and pool and lawn service are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have any available units?
1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have?
Some of 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 offers parking.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 has a pool.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 South Coast Dr Unit: U104 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine