1000 South Coast Dr Unit: S203

This home has a private pool and hot tub and it is located in a very nice neighborhood where people walk their dogs every evening and play at the park till dusk. All the houses here are 1960s ranchers with large magnolia trees out front and pocket doors inside.



Many good restaurants and amazing hiking and mountain biking trails are 5 minutes away. Around the corner, the neighborhood park has a basketball and tennis court. Monterey Beach is 20 minutes up HWY 68.



The house is furnished with everything youll need including pool toys, sports equipment and beach chairs and umbrella.



With two full bedrooms, and two full bathrooms, each at opposite ends of the house, and 8 windows looking out over the pool and patio in between, it is very nice place to come home to. There is a den with separate entrance which can be used as a third bedroom and a large indoor laundry room with washer and dryer.



Wi-Fi, cable, all utilities and pool and lawn service are included.