1409 Park Glen Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy. The cozy kitchen offers granite counter tops, bright white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Lot's of room to hang out with a spacious living room, family room and a separate formal dining room. Enjoy the hot summer nights in the spacious backyard under the shaded pergola, nicely manicured lawn and garden area, perfect for summertime fun! 2-car garage, possible RV/Boat parking. Walking distance to Clayton Valley Charter, Lucky's grocery, Clayton Valley Bowl, In-Shape Gym and more! Great home located on the Concord/Clayton boarder. This is a Renters Delight !