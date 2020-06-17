All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1409 Park Glen Ct

1409 Parkglen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA 94521
Clayton Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy. The cozy kitchen offers granite counter tops, bright white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Lot's of room to hang out with a spacious living room, family room and a separate formal dining room. Enjoy the hot summer nights in the spacious backyard under the shaded pergola, nicely manicured lawn and garden area, perfect for summertime fun! 2-car garage, possible RV/Boat parking. Walking distance to Clayton Valley Charter, Lucky's grocery, Clayton Valley Bowl, In-Shape Gym and more! Great home located on the Concord/Clayton boarder. This is a Renters Delight !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have any available units?
1409 Park Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does 1409 Park Glen Ct have?
Some of 1409 Park Glen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Park Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Park Glen Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Park Glen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Park Glen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Park Glen Ct does offer parking.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Park Glen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 1409 Park Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 1409 Park Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Park Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Park Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Park Glen Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
