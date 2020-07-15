All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Mendocino

1521 Mendocino Drive · (925) 281-1949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA 94521

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,110

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$2,110

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mendocino.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
extra storage
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day. The fully updated top floor apartment boasts two large bedrooms and a full, newly remodeled bathroom. Brand new paint throughout the home! The bright kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the main living area is a large, private balcony perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Includes a private storage shed, one designated, covered parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Community pool and laundry on-site. Centrally located next to great shopping, restaurants and schools.

Please - No Section 8. No Smoking.

(RLNE4318760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mendocino have any available units?
Mendocino has 2 units available starting at $2,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mendocino have?
Some of Mendocino's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mendocino currently offering any rent specials?
Mendocino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mendocino pet-friendly?
Yes, Mendocino is pet friendly.
Does Mendocino offer parking?
Yes, Mendocino offers parking.
Does Mendocino have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mendocino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mendocino have a pool?
Yes, Mendocino has a pool.
Does Mendocino have accessible units?
No, Mendocino does not have accessible units.
Does Mendocino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mendocino has units with dishwashers.
Does Mendocino have units with air conditioning?
No, Mendocino does not have units with air conditioning.
