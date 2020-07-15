Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated extra storage Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly smoke-free community

Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day. The fully updated top floor apartment boasts two large bedrooms and a full, newly remodeled bathroom. Brand new paint throughout the home! The bright kitchen includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space. Just off the main living area is a large, private balcony perfect for outdoor enjoyment. Includes a private storage shed, one designated, covered parking spot and plenty of guest parking. Community pool and laundry on-site. Centrally located next to great shopping, restaurants and schools.



Please - No Section 8. No Smoking.



(RLNE4318760)