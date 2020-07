Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub granite counters oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance fire pit internet access smoke-free community

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Concord, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in downtown Concord, with easy access to Willow Pass Road and Concord Blvd, Renaissance Square is just minutes away from the John Muir Medical Center, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby San Francisco and Oakland have to offer. Our grounds are less than a half-mile, or eight minute walk, from the nearest BART station, making it easier than ever to capture the energy and artistry of the city while still having that little quiet space we call home to relax and unwind. Renaissance Square provides its residents a wide selection of luxury one or two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a spacious, naturally-lighted floor plans, state-of-the-art fitness center,