All apartments in Chino
Find more places like Monaco Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
Monaco Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Monaco Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
11405 Central Ave · (909) 487-5086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit M313 · Avail. now

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit L322 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit M116 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monaco Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities. We’re only minutes away from all the major freeways, with easy access to Highways 60 and 83. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you have come to the right place.

Offering spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, Monaco Apartments is a step above the rest. With contemporary interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone. Each apartment features fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops, designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include double pane windows, wood-style plank flooring, plush carpeting in bedrooms, custom paint, linen closets, walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and more! Come home to Monaco Apartments and live the way you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bedroom for $500; 2 bedroom for $750
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: Two pets maximum per home.
restrictions: All pets must not weigh over 25 pounds.
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions do apply.
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monaco Apartments have any available units?
Monaco Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does Monaco Apartments have?
Some of Monaco Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monaco Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monaco Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monaco Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monaco Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monaco Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monaco Apartments offers parking.
Does Monaco Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monaco Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monaco Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monaco Apartments has a pool.
Does Monaco Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Monaco Apartments has accessible units.
Does Monaco Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monaco Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Monaco Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity