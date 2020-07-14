Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe package receiving pool table

Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities. We’re only minutes away from all the major freeways, with easy access to Highways 60 and 83. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you have come to the right place.



Offering spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, Monaco Apartments is a step above the rest. With contemporary interiors and appealing features, there's something for everyone. Each apartment features fully equipped kitchens with granite countertops, designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Additional features include double pane windows, wood-style plank flooring, plush carpeting in bedrooms, custom paint, linen closets, walk-in closets, private patios or balconies, and more! Come home to Monaco Apartments and live the way you deserve.