Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8840 Citrus St

8840 Citrus St · No Longer Available
Location

8840 Citrus St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
pet friendly
8840 CITRUS ST CHINO 91708 (4 BED / BATH) - Be the first to rent this beautiful newly constructed home in Chino's Preserve. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. This home is beautiful, modern, clean and has all the features you would want in a new home including a smart thermostat and pre wiring for mounted TV in the living room and master bedroom. With over 2500 square feet of living space and lots of windows throughout with new plantation shutters, it allows lots of natural light to come through. This home is everything you have been looking for! Don't wait, it's sure to rent fast!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $100 monthly for electricity. The house has solar and the electric bill will remain the home owners name. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
GARDENING: The HOA provides a gardener for the front yard
PET POLICY: No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4488288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8840 Citrus St have any available units?
8840 Citrus St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
Is 8840 Citrus St currently offering any rent specials?
8840 Citrus St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8840 Citrus St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8840 Citrus St is pet friendly.
Does 8840 Citrus St offer parking?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not offer parking.
Does 8840 Citrus St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8840 Citrus St have a pool?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not have a pool.
Does 8840 Citrus St have accessible units?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not have accessible units.
Does 8840 Citrus St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8840 Citrus St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8840 Citrus St does not have units with air conditioning.
