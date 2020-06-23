Amenities

8840 CITRUS ST CHINO 91708 (4 BED / BATH) - Be the first to rent this beautiful newly constructed home in Chino's Preserve. The home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. This home is beautiful, modern, clean and has all the features you would want in a new home including a smart thermostat and pre wiring for mounted TV in the living room and master bedroom. With over 2500 square feet of living space and lots of windows throughout with new plantation shutters, it allows lots of natural light to come through. This home is everything you have been looking for! Don't wait, it's sure to rent fast!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant billed $100 monthly for electricity. The house has solar and the electric bill will remain the home owners name. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

GARDENING: The HOA provides a gardener for the front yard

PET POLICY: No Pets



