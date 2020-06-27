8638 Festival st

Amenities

BRAND NEW 2 story single family house Located in the beautiful preserve gated community.

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and plus a loft on the second floor. Good-Sized Backyard. Brand new appliances including Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer. The community offers amenities including Playground, Clubhouse, Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis Court,Picnic Area, Parks and more. Award winning Chino Hills High School,which rating 8/10, is assigned to this home.

Close to all shopping centers, banks, freeways(60,71,91) and much more.