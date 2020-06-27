All apartments in Chino
8638 Festival st

8638 Festival St · No Longer Available
Location

8638 Festival St, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
new construction
tennis court
BRAND NEW 2 story single family house Located in the beautiful preserve gated community.
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and plus a loft on the second floor. Good-Sized Backyard. Brand new appliances including Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Dishwasher and Washer & Dryer. The community offers amenities including Playground, Clubhouse, Pools, Fitness Center, Tennis Court,Picnic Area, Parks and more. Award winning Chino Hills High School,which rating 8/10, is assigned to this home.
Close to all shopping centers, banks, freeways(60,71,91) and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8638 Festival st have any available units?
8638 Festival st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8638 Festival st have?
Some of 8638 Festival st's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8638 Festival st currently offering any rent specials?
8638 Festival st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8638 Festival st pet-friendly?
No, 8638 Festival st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 8638 Festival st offer parking?
No, 8638 Festival st does not offer parking.
Does 8638 Festival st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8638 Festival st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8638 Festival st have a pool?
Yes, 8638 Festival st has a pool.
Does 8638 Festival st have accessible units?
No, 8638 Festival st does not have accessible units.
Does 8638 Festival st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8638 Festival st has units with dishwashers.
