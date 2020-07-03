All apartments in Chino
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8520 Forest Park St

8520 Forest Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Property Id: 182169

Just in time for the Holiday Season!! Gorgeous Open Concept partially furnished home
-4 bedrooms,
-3 full Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout.
-New Kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances/double ovens
-Fridge (large capicity)
-Washer and Dryer
-New Master Bath (w/dual shower heads)
-Fireplace x 2
-Low to No maintenance front and backyard
-Resort style pools, bbq, picnic areas, Tennis courts (access included)
-Dog park, playgrounds, soccer and baseball field,
-Biking, Hiking and walking trails.
-California Distinguished School through 8th grade.
-Freeway access
-Excellent nieghborhood
-Location, location, location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182169
Property Id 182169

(RLNE5371273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Forest Park St have any available units?
8520 Forest Park St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Forest Park St have?
Some of 8520 Forest Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Forest Park St currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Forest Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Forest Park St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8520 Forest Park St is pet friendly.
Does 8520 Forest Park St offer parking?
No, 8520 Forest Park St does not offer parking.
Does 8520 Forest Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 Forest Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Forest Park St have a pool?
Yes, 8520 Forest Park St has a pool.
Does 8520 Forest Park St have accessible units?
No, 8520 Forest Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Forest Park St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8520 Forest Park St has units with dishwashers.

