8520 Forest Park St

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Property Id: 182169
Just in time for the Holiday Season!! Gorgeous Open Concept partially furnished home
-4 bedrooms,
-3 full Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout.
-New Kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances/double ovens
-Fridge (large capicity)
-Washer and Dryer
-New Master Bath (w/dual shower heads)
-Fireplace x 2
-Low to No maintenance front and backyard
-Resort style pools, bbq, picnic areas, Tennis courts (access included)
-Dog park, playgrounds, soccer and baseball field,
-Biking, Hiking and walking trails.
-California Distinguished School through 8th grade.
-Freeway access
-Excellent nieghborhood
-Location, location, location
