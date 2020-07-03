8520 Forest Park St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bath home - Property Id: 182169



Just in time for the Holiday Season!! Gorgeous Open Concept partially furnished home

-4 bedrooms,

-3 full Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout.

-New Kitchen

-Stainless steel appliances/double ovens

-Fridge (large capicity)

-Washer and Dryer

-New Master Bath (w/dual shower heads)

-Fireplace x 2

-Low to No maintenance front and backyard

-Resort style pools, bbq, picnic areas, Tennis courts (access included)

-Dog park, playgrounds, soccer and baseball field,

-Biking, Hiking and walking trails.

-California Distinguished School through 8th grade.

-Freeway access

-Excellent nieghborhood

-Location, location, location

