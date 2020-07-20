6916 Old Mill Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher new construction garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Brand New Home in the Stonebrook Collections in Chino- Plan 22 Lavender model- Located on a private street- 2 Car Attached Garage with opener-

Large Kitchen that overlooks Great room- Separate eating area- Breakfast counter- Whirlpool appliances- Built in Fire Sprinkler system- Separate office, Den or Living room downstairs- Upstairs you will find a Loft, separate laundry room with cabinets- 3 secondary bedrooms and a Master suite-

Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower- Large walk in closet and dual sinks and vanity- Upstairs bathroom has a shower over tub and dual sinks and vanity- Stonebrook affords a Private Community Swim Club