All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 6916 Old Mill Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
6916 Old Mill Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

6916 Old Mill Avenue

6916 Old Mill Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6916 Old Mill Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand New Home in the Stonebrook Collections in Chino- Plan 22 Lavender model- Located on a private street- 2 Car Attached Garage with opener-
Large Kitchen that overlooks Great room- Separate eating area- Breakfast counter- Whirlpool appliances- Built in Fire Sprinkler system- Separate office, Den or Living room downstairs- Upstairs you will find a Loft, separate laundry room with cabinets- 3 secondary bedrooms and a Master suite-
Master Bathroom has a separate tub and shower- Large walk in closet and dual sinks and vanity- Upstairs bathroom has a shower over tub and dual sinks and vanity- Stonebrook affords a Private Community Swim Club

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have any available units?
6916 Old Mill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have?
Some of 6916 Old Mill Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Old Mill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Old Mill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Old Mill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6916 Old Mill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Old Mill Avenue offers parking.
Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Old Mill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6916 Old Mill Avenue has a pool.
Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6916 Old Mill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Old Mill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Old Mill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside