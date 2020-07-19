All apartments in Chino
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

6724 Homan Street

6724 Homan Street · No Longer Available
Location

6724 Homan Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Large Beautiful South-Facing Meadow Glen Lewis Home located in most sought-after community in the heart of City of Chino. 5 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS with A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATHROOM. The huge second floor BONUS ROOM could be used as second family room, entertainment center or office...etc. This highly customized home has crown molding and recess lights throughout. Kitchen includes granite counter top with a huge center island. The adjoining family room has build-in entertainment center over the fireplace, custom-lighted shelves, wine rack and space for a wine cellar. The master bedroom boasts a retreat area with double-sided fireplace. The master bath has dual sinks, bath and shower. One bedroom is suited with a full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Bedrooms are in good size and with abundant storage spaces.

The backyard is amazingly landscaped with beautiful trees and a cute pond. Build-in concrete bar and BBQ with covered patio completes a fantastic family gathering and party place . A dedicate storage helps to keep all tools in place, leaving the entire home neat and clean.

This home is located near the crossing of San Antonio Ave. and Schaefer Ave. It is within walking distance of Edwin Rhodes Elementary. Easy access to the 60 and 71 Freeways. Owner is responsible for gardening. Available for move in October.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6724 Homan Street have any available units?
6724 Homan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6724 Homan Street have?
Some of 6724 Homan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6724 Homan Street currently offering any rent specials?
6724 Homan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6724 Homan Street pet-friendly?
No, 6724 Homan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6724 Homan Street offer parking?
No, 6724 Homan Street does not offer parking.
Does 6724 Homan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6724 Homan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6724 Homan Street have a pool?
No, 6724 Homan Street does not have a pool.
Does 6724 Homan Street have accessible units?
No, 6724 Homan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6724 Homan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6724 Homan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
