6724 Homan Street

Large Beautiful South-Facing Meadow Glen Lewis Home located in most sought-after community in the heart of City of Chino. 5 BEDROOMS 4 BATHROOMS with A DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH A FULL BATHROOM. The huge second floor BONUS ROOM could be used as second family room, entertainment center or office...etc. This highly customized home has crown molding and recess lights throughout. Kitchen includes granite counter top with a huge center island. The adjoining family room has build-in entertainment center over the fireplace, custom-lighted shelves, wine rack and space for a wine cellar. The master bedroom boasts a retreat area with double-sided fireplace. The master bath has dual sinks, bath and shower. One bedroom is suited with a full bathroom. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath. Bedrooms are in good size and with abundant storage spaces.



The backyard is amazingly landscaped with beautiful trees and a cute pond. Build-in concrete bar and BBQ with covered patio completes a fantastic family gathering and party place . A dedicate storage helps to keep all tools in place, leaving the entire home neat and clean.



This home is located near the crossing of San Antonio Ave. and Schaefer Ave. It is within walking distance of Edwin Rhodes Elementary. Easy access to the 60 and 71 Freeways. Owner is responsible for gardening. Available for move in October.