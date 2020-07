Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come make this charming, Spanish style house your home! Four bedrooms, including one main level bedroom, and three full baths. This home has a large open kitchen and great room on the main level, plus a good size loft area upstairs. Upgrades include granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of natural light! Front yard is maintained by the HOA, and back yard is easy to care for cemented patio space. Please call or text for information or viewing.