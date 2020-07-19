6546 Mogano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Located in Cypress Villas Community, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Open floor plan with lots of windows. One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs.The extra large master suite is bright with walk-in closet , the master bath has a large oval tub, a separate shower and dual sinks. Good size loft. Spacious interior laundry room. Huge Kitchen with upgraded quartz countertop and Wok Room. Breakfast nook sliding door leads to a sunny backyard with California room. All windows with custom made coverings. Parks just across from the front door! Easy assess to the 60, 71 and 15 freeways. Close to shopping center and school.