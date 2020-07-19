All apartments in Chino
6546 Mogano Drive

Location

6546 Mogano Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Located in Cypress Villas Community, 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Open floor plan with lots of windows. One bedroom and one bathroom downstairs.The extra large master suite is bright with walk-in closet , the master bath has a large oval tub, a separate shower and dual sinks. Good size loft. Spacious interior laundry room. Huge Kitchen with upgraded quartz countertop and Wok Room. Breakfast nook sliding door leads to a sunny backyard with California room. All windows with custom made coverings. Parks just across from the front door! Easy assess to the 60, 71 and 15 freeways. Close to shopping center and school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6546 Mogano Drive have any available units?
6546 Mogano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6546 Mogano Drive have?
Some of 6546 Mogano Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6546 Mogano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6546 Mogano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6546 Mogano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6546 Mogano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6546 Mogano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6546 Mogano Drive offers parking.
Does 6546 Mogano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6546 Mogano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6546 Mogano Drive have a pool?
No, 6546 Mogano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6546 Mogano Drive have accessible units?
No, 6546 Mogano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6546 Mogano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6546 Mogano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
