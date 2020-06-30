Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
Address: 6316 Wellesley Court, Chino, CA 91710
- Rent: $2,750 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- 5 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx: 2,100 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Two Story Home on Corner Lot
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Common Areas & Bedrooms
- Tile Floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Fridge Included (Not Warranted)
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- Central AC & Heat
- Fireplace in Living room
- Large Yard
- Attached 2 Car Garage + RV Parking Area
- Water, Trash, & Gardening Included
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.