Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



Address: 6316 Wellesley Court, Chino, CA 91710



- Rent: $2,750 Per Month

- Deposit: $3,000

- 5 Bedrooms

- 3 Bathrooms

- Approx: 2,100 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Two Story Home on Corner Lot

- New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Common Areas & Bedrooms

- Tile Floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms

- Gas Stove/Oven

- Fridge Included (Not Warranted)

- Washer & Dryer Hookups

- Central AC & Heat

- Fireplace in Living room

- Large Yard

- Attached 2 Car Garage + RV Parking Area

- Water, Trash, & Gardening Included

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.