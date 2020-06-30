All apartments in Chino
6316 Wellesley Court

Location

6316 Wellesley Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 6316 Wellesley Court, Chino, CA 91710

- Rent: $2,750 Per Month
- Deposit: $3,000
- 5 Bedrooms
- 3 Bathrooms
- Approx: 2,100 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Two Story Home on Corner Lot
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring in Common Areas & Bedrooms
- Tile Floors in Kitchen & Bathrooms
- Gas Stove/Oven
- Fridge Included (Not Warranted)
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
- Central AC & Heat
- Fireplace in Living room
- Large Yard
- Attached 2 Car Garage + RV Parking Area
- Water, Trash, & Gardening Included
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Wellesley Court have any available units?
6316 Wellesley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Wellesley Court have?
Some of 6316 Wellesley Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Wellesley Court currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Wellesley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Wellesley Court pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Wellesley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6316 Wellesley Court offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Wellesley Court offers parking.
Does 6316 Wellesley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Wellesley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Wellesley Court have a pool?
No, 6316 Wellesley Court does not have a pool.
Does 6316 Wellesley Court have accessible units?
No, 6316 Wellesley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Wellesley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6316 Wellesley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

