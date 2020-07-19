All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6269 Lafayette Street

6269 Lafayette St
Location

6269 Lafayette St, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lennar Home in the prestigious Madison community of College Park in Chino. This gorgeous FURNISHED 2683 SqFt 2 story home was built in 2014, and it has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 3 car garage. Master suite upstairs and one bedroom suite downstairs, perfect for in-laws or guests. It features stainless steel appliances and granite counter in kitchen, and maple cabinetry throughout. It also comes with a secondary culinary kitchen providing additional food preparation space. Front and back landscaping, Tankless water heater. Two Community Pools, SPA, BBQ/Picnic area, water playground, card room and party room, gym/exercise room are all available for your enjoyment. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6269 Lafayette Street have any available units?
6269 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6269 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 6269 Lafayette Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6269 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
6269 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6269 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 6269 Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6269 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 6269 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 6269 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6269 Lafayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6269 Lafayette Street have a pool?
Yes, 6269 Lafayette Street has a pool.
Does 6269 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 6269 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6269 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6269 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.
