6269 Lafayette Street

Lennar Home in the prestigious Madison community of College Park in Chino. This gorgeous FURNISHED 2683 SqFt 2 story home was built in 2014, and it has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and 3 car garage. Master suite upstairs and one bedroom suite downstairs, perfect for in-laws or guests. It features stainless steel appliances and granite counter in kitchen, and maple cabinetry throughout. It also comes with a secondary culinary kitchen providing additional food preparation space. Front and back landscaping, Tankless water heater. Two Community Pools, SPA, BBQ/Picnic area, water playground, card room and party room, gym/exercise room are all available for your enjoyment. A must see.