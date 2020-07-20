All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 5893 Silver Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
5893 Silver Oaks Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5893 Silver Oaks Drive

5893 Silver Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5893 Silver Oaks Dr, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
new construction
Situated on private streets Oak Grove community is located in the vibrant city of Chino. The beautifully furnished two-story home has a charming wrap-around porch and boasts one of the largest lots in the community with over 3,400 square feet. Enter to a spacious great room with an open floorplan featuring an inviting dining area and gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops and backsplash, a spacious wrapped island with split finish, pantry storage and convenient breakfast nook which leads to the well manicured and low maintenance backyard. A convenient powder room is tucked away on the first-floor. Upstairs, is the open loft which can serve a diverse range of needs with craftsman-style built-ins. This space is perfect for homework or tech area. The gracious master bedroom suite with custom built-in window seating includes a luxurious spa-inspired master bath with upgraded countertops, dual sinks, walk-in closet with double sided mirror and separate shower and soaking tub with upgraded tub deck surround. You will find two additional secondary bedrooms, a second full bathroom and a laundry room with plenty of storage complete the second floor. This gorgeous home won't last long so hurry soon for a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have any available units?
5893 Silver Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5893 Silver Oaks Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5893 Silver Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5893 Silver Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5893 Silver Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5893 Silver Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5893 Silver Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside