5893 Silver Oaks Drive

Situated on private streets Oak Grove community is located in the vibrant city of Chino. The beautifully furnished two-story home has a charming wrap-around porch and boasts one of the largest lots in the community with over 3,400 square feet. Enter to a spacious great room with an open floorplan featuring an inviting dining area and gourmet kitchen with upgraded countertops and backsplash, a spacious wrapped island with split finish, pantry storage and convenient breakfast nook which leads to the well manicured and low maintenance backyard. A convenient powder room is tucked away on the first-floor. Upstairs, is the open loft which can serve a diverse range of needs with craftsman-style built-ins. This space is perfect for homework or tech area. The gracious master bedroom suite with custom built-in window seating includes a luxurious spa-inspired master bath with upgraded countertops, dual sinks, walk-in closet with double sided mirror and separate shower and soaking tub with upgraded tub deck surround. You will find two additional secondary bedrooms, a second full bathroom and a laundry room with plenty of storage complete the second floor. This gorgeous home won't last long so hurry soon for a viewing!