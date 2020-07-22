5390 Mount Vernon Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a spacious one story home located in Chino, CA. This home is 3 Beds 2 Baths. The home includes a large living room, dining room, wood/tile throughout, backyard, 2 car attached garage, and laundry hookups. There is also an additional room that may be used as a game room or office. Small dog under 25lbs. ok with extra.



Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.



TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:

2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income

Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent

$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over

1 application for each adult applicant

Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant



Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in

In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying