Chino, CA
5390 Mount Vernon Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:25 AM

5390 Mount Vernon Ave

5390 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5390 Mount Vernon Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a spacious one story home located in Chino, CA. This home is 3 Beds 2 Baths. The home includes a large living room, dining room, wood/tile throughout, backyard, 2 car attached garage, and laundry hookups. There is also an additional room that may be used as a game room or office. Small dog under 25lbs. ok with extra.

Please drive by 1st, before calling. If you are interested in the property after driving by, call us to schedule an appointment at 909-627-7220.

TO APPLY YOU WILL NEED THE FOLLOWING:
2 most recent copies of pay stubs or verifiable proof of income
Make approx. 2 1/2 times the rent
$30 credit check fee for each applicant 18 and over
1 application for each adult applicant
Copies of IDs and SS# for each adult applicant

Proof of renter's insurance required upon move in
In order to expedite the application process, please bring all required paperwork when applying

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have any available units?
5390 Mount Vernon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have?
Some of 5390 Mount Vernon Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5390 Mount Vernon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5390 Mount Vernon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5390 Mount Vernon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave offers parking.
Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have a pool?
No, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have accessible units?
No, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5390 Mount Vernon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5390 Mount Vernon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
