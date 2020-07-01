4973 S Francis Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan accessible range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

A cozy and country style house with three bedrooms and a large bonus room, a detached two-car garage with plenty of storage room in the back.

A separate family room and one bed room are at the lower level. The family room is accessed to covered patio and back yard. All rooms are installed with ceiling fans.

All recessed lights are upgraded to LED light. There are outdoor flood lights surrounding the house. The house is secured with a gate at front yard.

The house has fresh paints interior and exterior. It is located west of Central Blvd which has many retail stores, restaurants, and markets.

It is close to freeway 60.