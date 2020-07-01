All apartments in Chino
Chino, CA
4973 S Francis Avenue S
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:54 AM

4973 S Francis Avenue S

4973 Francis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4973 Francis Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
A cozy and country style house with three bedrooms and a large bonus room, a detached two-car garage with plenty of storage room in the back.
A separate family room and one bed room are at the lower level. The family room is accessed to covered patio and back yard. All rooms are installed with ceiling fans.
All recessed lights are upgraded to LED light. There are outdoor flood lights surrounding the house. The house is secured with a gate at front yard.
The house has fresh paints interior and exterior. It is located west of Central Blvd which has many retail stores, restaurants, and markets.
It is close to freeway 60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have any available units?
4973 S Francis Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have?
Some of 4973 S Francis Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4973 S Francis Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
4973 S Francis Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 S Francis Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 4973 S Francis Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 4973 S Francis Avenue S offers parking.
Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4973 S Francis Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have a pool?
No, 4973 S Francis Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have accessible units?
Yes, 4973 S Francis Avenue S has accessible units.
Does 4973 S Francis Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4973 S Francis Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

