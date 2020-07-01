16146 Huckleberry Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Beautiful home in the gated Harvest Community by Preserve. Built in 2018, this home features a spacious full suite downstairs with it’s separate AC/Heating unit. Upgraded granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances and spacious family room for you to entertain your friends and family. Walking upstairs you will be greeted with a roomy loft with balcony for you to relax and unwind. The community also features 24 gym access, pool, spa and a park and a lot of fruit trees along the community. This is fine living at it’s best.