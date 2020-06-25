16052 Condor Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Warm and bright 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with second floor loft located on a corner lot in the highly desired Preserve Community of Chino. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. This energy efficient homes features solar panels and tankless water heater. Close access to community clubhouse, huge year-round heated swimming pool, spa, tennis court, 24-hour gym, public library, indoor basketball/badminton court. Walking distance to highly acclaimed Cal Aero Preserve Academy (K-8 Grade). No smoking or pets. Renter’s insurance required. Gardening included.