Chino, CA
16052 Condor Avenue
Last updated June 20 2019 at 6:14 AM

16052 Condor Avenue

16052 Condor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

16052 Condor Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Warm and bright 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with second floor loft located on a corner lot in the highly desired Preserve Community of Chino. Laundry room is conveniently located on second floor. This energy efficient homes features solar panels and tankless water heater. Close access to community clubhouse, huge year-round heated swimming pool, spa, tennis court, 24-hour gym, public library, indoor basketball/badminton court. Walking distance to highly acclaimed Cal Aero Preserve Academy (K-8 Grade). No smoking or pets. Renter’s insurance required. Gardening included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16052 Condor Avenue have any available units?
16052 Condor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 16052 Condor Avenue have?
Some of 16052 Condor Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16052 Condor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16052 Condor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16052 Condor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16052 Condor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16052 Condor Avenue offer parking?
No, 16052 Condor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16052 Condor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16052 Condor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16052 Condor Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 16052 Condor Avenue has a pool.
Does 16052 Condor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16052 Condor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16052 Condor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16052 Condor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
