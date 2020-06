Amenities

BRAND NEW Detached home at The Preserve in Chino, a master planned community with lots of facilities like clubhouse, free 24/7 fitness center, swimming pools, parks and schools. This 3 beds 2.5 baths home is perfect for a family to live in. All appliance are new, never been used. Master bathroom features double Sinks, Tub with Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet. Enjoy the Solar with almost no Electric bill.