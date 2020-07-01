15889 Fountain Lane

Amenities
This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is available now! Featuring a lovely open floor plan with a large kitchen island allowing for plenty of storage. The first floor also features a half bath and direct access to the attached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms each with their own private bath. The master features a walk-in closet and double vanity. The third floor is a spacious loft, perfect for a playroom, office, even a third bedroom. The community offers several ammenities including a pool, 2 clubhouses, movie room, conference room, craft room, and multiple playgrounds. Located in the highly desirable Chino Valley Unified School District this home is sure to rent quickly!
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
PET POLICY:Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit. Submit Photo w/ applications.