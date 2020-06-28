Rent Calculator
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM
15780 Cortland Ave
15780 Cortland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15780 Cortland Avenue, Chino, CA 91708
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
15780 Cortland Ave Available 09/01/19 -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5072080)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have any available units?
15780 Cortland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
Is 15780 Cortland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15780 Cortland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15780 Cortland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino
.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave offer parking?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15780 Cortland Ave has a pool.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have accessible units?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15780 Cortland Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15780 Cortland Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
