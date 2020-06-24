15772 Molly Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range walk in closets Property Amenities garage new construction

Brand Single Family Home in Chino Preserve— One of the best community in Southern California. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom. One bed one bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. The other two rooms are on the other side of the second floor share one bathroom. Two car attached garage. New blinds and landscaping will be done perior move in.