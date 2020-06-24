Brand Single Family Home in Chino Preserve— One of the best community in Southern California. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom. One bed one bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. The other two rooms are on the other side of the second floor share one bathroom. Two car attached garage. New blinds and landscaping will be done perior move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15772 Molly Avenue have any available units?
15772 Molly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15772 Molly Avenue have?
Some of 15772 Molly Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15772 Molly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15772 Molly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.