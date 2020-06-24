All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15772 Molly Avenue

15772 Molly Ave · No Longer Available
Location

15772 Molly Ave, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

Brand Single Family Home in Chino Preserve— One of the best community in Southern California. 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom. One bed one bath downstairs. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. The other two rooms are on the other side of the second floor share one bathroom. Two car attached garage. New blinds and landscaping will be done perior move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15772 Molly Avenue have any available units?
15772 Molly Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15772 Molly Avenue have?
Some of 15772 Molly Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15772 Molly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15772 Molly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15772 Molly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15772 Molly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15772 Molly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15772 Molly Avenue offers parking.
Does 15772 Molly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15772 Molly Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15772 Molly Avenue have a pool?
No, 15772 Molly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15772 Molly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15772 Molly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15772 Molly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15772 Molly Avenue has units with dishwashers.
