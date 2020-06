Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

Brand New 2018 construction! Model 3 of the Amelia at the Preserve. Located on SW corner of Kimball Ave and Rincon Meadows Ave. Highly rated schools: Cal Aero Preserve Academy (K-8) and Chino Hills High School (9-12). Tenants will get access to The Parkhouse Clubhouse private community amenities. The Parkhouse includes swimming pools, spa, gym, business center, study rooms, movie theater, recreation rooms, and more.