Chino, CA
14657 Norfolk Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 1:00 PM

14657 Norfolk Avenue

14657 Norfolk Avenue · (951) 288-5755
Location

14657 Norfolk Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2579 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready and waiting for you to enjoy! Nestled on a quiet street in College Park this home is beautiful! As you enter you're sure to appreciate the large open living area. The kitchen offers updated cabinets with plentiful storage and a huge kitchen island with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Down stairs you'll also find a spacious bedroom, perfect for guests or a home office. You'll also find a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a spacious loft as well as 3 large bedrooms including the master suite. The matter bath offers separate tub and shower, a double vanity, and a walk in closet. The second bath upstairs also offers a double vanity as well as it's own linen closet. The laundry room can also be found upstairs and offers plenty of storage as well! The backyard is beautiful and low maintenance! The large paved patio is a great place to entertain. Across the street you'll also find a community park! You can't beat this location. The community also offers a pool and club house. Don't wait as this home is everything you have been looking for and is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PET POLICY No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have any available units?
14657 Norfolk Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have?
Some of 14657 Norfolk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14657 Norfolk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14657 Norfolk Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14657 Norfolk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14657 Norfolk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue offer parking?
No, 14657 Norfolk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14657 Norfolk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14657 Norfolk Avenue has a pool.
Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14657 Norfolk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14657 Norfolk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14657 Norfolk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
