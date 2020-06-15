14657 Norfolk Avenue

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is ready and waiting for you to enjoy! Nestled on a quiet street in College Park this home is beautiful! As you enter you're sure to appreciate the large open living area. The kitchen offers updated cabinets with plentiful storage and a huge kitchen island with granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Down stairs you'll also find a spacious bedroom, perfect for guests or a home office. You'll also find a full bathroom. Upstairs you'll find a spacious loft as well as 3 large bedrooms including the master suite. The matter bath offers separate tub and shower, a double vanity, and a walk in closet. The second bath upstairs also offers a double vanity as well as it's own linen closet. The laundry room can also be found upstairs and offers plenty of storage as well! The backyard is beautiful and low maintenance! The large paved patio is a great place to entertain. Across the street you'll also find a community park! You can't beat this location. The community also offers a pool and club house. Don't wait as this home is everything you have been looking for and is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Unified School District

UTILITIES: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PET POLICY No Pets