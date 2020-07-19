All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12982 Baltimore Court

12982 Baltimore Court · No Longer Available
Location

12982 Baltimore Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Must see! Very nice 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home in a very nice gated community. This community has tennis courts, a playground, barbecue area, and much more! This property is conveniently located near shopping centers, parks, and the 60 freeway, making it commuter friendly.

Upon entry into the home, there is a very spacious living room. There are vaulted ceilings and lots of windows, giving the property an open feel. This property has beautiful wood floors and tile throughout. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, granite counter tops, and new stainless steel appliances. There is an additional family room with a fireplace, perfect to enjoy the winter months. One full bedroom and bathroom is located on the first floor, great for guests.

The remaining three bedrooms are located on the second floor and have plenty of room. There is an additional loft that could double as another living space. Off of the loft is a small balcony, great to sit out and enjoy the beautiful California weather. The master bedroom is very large, features a fireplace, and a split floor plan! The master bathroom has dual sinks, a large walk in closet, and a seperate toilet area. Laundry room is located on the first floor.

There is an attached 3-car garage with additional storage racks. The backyard is low maintenance with different kinds of fruit trees. This property is a definite must see on your list!

To call or schedule a showing, please visit www.123mesa.com or call 909-360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499 N. Central Ave. Suite A
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

