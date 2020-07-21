All apartments in Chino
12971 14th St
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

12971 14th St

12971 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12971 14th Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 04/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH HOUSE in the heart of Chino, CA - Property Id: 239876

2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Chino. House has driveway and one car garage. House sits on duplex lot and is the front house. Property located in the heart of Chino near schools, shopping, restaurants, medical offices, parks, and entertainment. Interior and exterior of the house is freshly painted with new interior light fixtures, new carpeting, laminate tile floors, new blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Large front yard. Bathroom recently updated. Landscaping service included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. One small breed pet allowed only. Ask about pet policy if applicable. Appliances are not provided.

Requirements:
1)All adults 18 years and older must complete an application
2)Credit check $45 fee
3)No evictions
4)No judgments/collections
5)No bankruptcy
6)Total household income 2.5 -3 times the rent
7)Credit range 650+

Showings by appointment only and will be in the mid March. Applicants must complete our pre-screening online and meet criteria to schedule.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239876
Property Id 239876

(RLNE5631040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12971 14th St have any available units?
12971 14th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12971 14th St have?
Some of 12971 14th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12971 14th St currently offering any rent specials?
12971 14th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12971 14th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12971 14th St is pet friendly.
Does 12971 14th St offer parking?
Yes, 12971 14th St offers parking.
Does 12971 14th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12971 14th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12971 14th St have a pool?
No, 12971 14th St does not have a pool.
Does 12971 14th St have accessible units?
No, 12971 14th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12971 14th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12971 14th St does not have units with dishwashers.
