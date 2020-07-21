12971 14th St

Amenities

Available 04/01/20 2 BED 1 BATH HOUSE in the heart of Chino, CA - Property Id: 239876



2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent in Chino. House has driveway and one car garage. House sits on duplex lot and is the front house. Property located in the heart of Chino near schools, shopping, restaurants, medical offices, parks, and entertainment. Interior and exterior of the house is freshly painted with new interior light fixtures, new carpeting, laminate tile floors, new blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Large front yard. Bathroom recently updated. Landscaping service included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. One small breed pet allowed only. Ask about pet policy if applicable. Appliances are not provided.



Requirements:

1)All adults 18 years and older must complete an application

2)Credit check $45 fee

3)No evictions

4)No judgments/collections

5)No bankruptcy

6)Total household income 2.5 -3 times the rent

7)Credit range 650+



Showings by appointment only and will be in the mid March. Applicants must complete our pre-screening online and meet criteria to schedule.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239876

Property Id 239876



