All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 5933 Nisa Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
5933 Nisa Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

5933 Nisa Dr

5933 Nisa Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5933 Nisa Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New Home with Huge Lot - Very rare opportunity to lease a new single family home built by Lennar in 2018. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this very unit sits on a approximately 9000sqft lot surrounded with real green lawn. First floor features a bedroom suite and great room, kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. 2nd Floor features a master suite overlooking the backyard and two additional bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Fridge, washer and dryer are included in the lease, as well as landscape maintenance. Do not miss this opportunity to make it your future home!

(RLNE5164744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5933 Nisa Dr have any available units?
5933 Nisa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5933 Nisa Dr have?
Some of 5933 Nisa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5933 Nisa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5933 Nisa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5933 Nisa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5933 Nisa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5933 Nisa Dr offer parking?
No, 5933 Nisa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5933 Nisa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5933 Nisa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5933 Nisa Dr have a pool?
No, 5933 Nisa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5933 Nisa Dr have accessible units?
No, 5933 Nisa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5933 Nisa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5933 Nisa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles