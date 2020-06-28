5933 Nisa Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

New Home with Huge Lot - Very rare opportunity to lease a new single family home built by Lennar in 2018. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this very unit sits on a approximately 9000sqft lot surrounded with real green lawn. First floor features a bedroom suite and great room, kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. 2nd Floor features a master suite overlooking the backyard and two additional bedrooms with Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Fridge, washer and dryer are included in the lease, as well as landscape maintenance. Do not miss this opportunity to make it your future home!



(RLNE5164744)