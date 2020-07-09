All apartments in Chino Hills
5661 Pine Avenue
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

5661 Pine Avenue

5661 Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5661 Pine Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a highly desired Chino Hills neighborhood, this beautiful home has great curb appeal. Upon entering, you will appreciate the
formal living / dining room that is spacious and perfect for gatherings. The dine-in kitchen offers plenty cabinet and counter space with
walk-in pantry and an open layout onto the family room, centered around the warm brick fireplace, perfect for relaxing. Upstairs, the
master suite features dual sink and makeup vanity, large soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The second floor also
features 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. The private rear yard offers plenty of room to entertain. 3 car tandem garage. You don't
want to miss the opportunity to make this your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Pine Avenue have any available units?
5661 Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5661 Pine Avenue have?
Some of 5661 Pine Avenue's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Pine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5661 Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 5661 Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Pine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 5661 Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5661 Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 Pine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

