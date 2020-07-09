5661 Pine Avenue

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a highly desired Chino Hills neighborhood, this beautiful home has great curb appeal. Upon entering, you will appreciate the

formal living / dining room that is spacious and perfect for gatherings. The dine-in kitchen offers plenty cabinet and counter space with

walk-in pantry and an open layout onto the family room, centered around the warm brick fireplace, perfect for relaxing. Upstairs, the

master suite features dual sink and makeup vanity, large soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and walk-in closet. The second floor also

features 3 additional bedrooms and full bath. The private rear yard offers plenty of room to entertain. 3 car tandem garage. You don't

want to miss the opportunity to make this your dream home today!