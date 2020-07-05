5661 Knollside Way

Amenities

Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house, in a wonderful enclave of Chino Hills in Fairfield Ranch Community! House features 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) & 2.5 bathrooms (w/mirrored walk-in closet in master bathroom; 1/2 bath on first floor adjacent to garage), a study/office area (on 1st floor), living room w/high ceiling, family room & a large kitchen w/center island. Custom paint throughout interior. Flooring include laminate wood flooring throughout entry, living room, kitchen, hallway, staircase, family room, study/office & all bedrooms; tile flooring in all bathrooms & laundry area. Other amenities include : SS dishwasher & over the range microwave, newer SS range oven, faux wood window blinds, plantation wood shutters, sliding door blinds, mirrored closet doors, recessed lights & central HVAC. Landscaped front yard w/automatic sprinkler system; hardscaped rear yard w/covered patio. Direct access from house to a 2-car garage w/automatic garage door (w/access door to/from side yard). Laundry room w/hookups is adjacent to garage. The house is conveniently located & within walking and driving distance to schools, shopping, business centers, eateries, local parks & freeways~welcome home!

*Available for immediate possession; Rent includes gardening service; Tenants to pay for ALL utilities (Most photos are from previous lease listing).