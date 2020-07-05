All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 5661 Knollside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
5661 Knollside Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:44 PM

5661 Knollside Way

5661 Knollside Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5661 Knollside Way, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house, in a wonderful enclave of Chino Hills in Fairfield Ranch Community! House features 3 bedrooms (all upstairs) & 2.5 bathrooms (w/mirrored walk-in closet in master bathroom; 1/2 bath on first floor adjacent to garage), a study/office area (on 1st floor), living room w/high ceiling, family room & a large kitchen w/center island. Custom paint throughout interior. Flooring include laminate wood flooring throughout entry, living room, kitchen, hallway, staircase, family room, study/office & all bedrooms; tile flooring in all bathrooms & laundry area. Other amenities include : SS dishwasher & over the range microwave, newer SS range oven, faux wood window blinds, plantation wood shutters, sliding door blinds, mirrored closet doors, recessed lights & central HVAC. Landscaped front yard w/automatic sprinkler system; hardscaped rear yard w/covered patio. Direct access from house to a 2-car garage w/automatic garage door (w/access door to/from side yard). Laundry room w/hookups is adjacent to garage. The house is conveniently located & within walking and driving distance to schools, shopping, business centers, eateries, local parks & freeways~welcome home!
*Available for immediate possession; Rent includes gardening service; Tenants to pay for ALL utilities (Most photos are from previous lease listing).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Knollside Way have any available units?
5661 Knollside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5661 Knollside Way have?
Some of 5661 Knollside Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5661 Knollside Way currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Knollside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Knollside Way pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Knollside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5661 Knollside Way offer parking?
Yes, 5661 Knollside Way offers parking.
Does 5661 Knollside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Knollside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Knollside Way have a pool?
No, 5661 Knollside Way does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Knollside Way have accessible units?
No, 5661 Knollside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Knollside Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5661 Knollside Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles