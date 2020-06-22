All apartments in Chino Hills
5117 Pomona Rincon Road

5117 Pomona Rincon Rd · (909) 628-9100
Location

5117 Pomona Rincon Rd, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2672 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Almost brand new home in the heart of Chino Hills for lease. The location is super convenient to local businesses yet hiding away from the crowd. The house is also equipped with cutting edge security system and remote monitoring features, which make the house not only safe but also smart. Your family will enjoy the spacious 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with one bedroom downstairs of course. The floor plan is one of the most desirable in the community. The yard has been fully professionally landscaped for your enjoyment. The cul-de-sec location provides privacy, safety, plenty of room for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have any available units?
5117 Pomona Rincon Road has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 5117 Pomona Rincon Road currently offering any rent specials?
5117 Pomona Rincon Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5117 Pomona Rincon Road pet-friendly?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road offer parking?
Yes, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does offer parking.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have a pool?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does not have a pool.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have accessible units?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5117 Pomona Rincon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5117 Pomona Rincon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
