5117 Pomona Rincon Road

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Almost brand new home in the heart of Chino Hills for lease. The location is super convenient to local businesses yet hiding away from the crowd. The house is also equipped with cutting edge security system and remote monitoring features, which make the house not only safe but also smart. Your family will enjoy the spacious 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, with one bedroom downstairs of course. The floor plan is one of the most desirable in the community. The yard has been fully professionally landscaped for your enjoyment. The cul-de-sec location provides privacy, safety, plenty of room for parking.