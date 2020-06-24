All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4911 Stone Ridge Dr

4911 Stone Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Stone Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price reduced to lease quickly! Excellent schools! Beautiful 5 Bdrm/3 Bath two-story home with many upgrades! Separate family room with an open concept to the kitchen. Impressive vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Brand new carpeting throughout, with granite and marble countertops and flooring in all 3 bathrooms. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas stove, multi-cycle dishwasher, and refrigerator. Covered patio in the backyard with a playhouse. Owner pays for landscaping services and association dues. HOA amenities include access to a community park and playground. This outstanding house is located in the Higgins Ranch Community near the golf course. Small dogs are welcome with $250 additional security deposit!

Call Rochelle with Allied Management today at (909)243-7946, or evenings/weekends text (909)758-1974.

Required FICO score 600 or above, household income 2.5 times the monthly rent. Application fee $45 per adult occupant 18 years of age or older. Applications are first come, first serve, so inquire promptly!

Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. BRE #01299957

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have any available units?
4911 Stone Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have?
Some of 4911 Stone Ridge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4911 Stone Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Stone Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Stone Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Stone Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4911 Stone Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
