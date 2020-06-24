4911 Stone Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Price reduced to lease quickly! Excellent schools! Beautiful 5 Bdrm/3 Bath two-story home with many upgrades! Separate family room with an open concept to the kitchen. Impressive vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. Brand new carpeting throughout, with granite and marble countertops and flooring in all 3 bathrooms. Kitchen has a built-in microwave, gas stove, multi-cycle dishwasher, and refrigerator. Covered patio in the backyard with a playhouse. Owner pays for landscaping services and association dues. HOA amenities include access to a community park and playground. This outstanding house is located in the Higgins Ranch Community near the golf course. Small dogs are welcome with $250 additional security deposit!



Call Rochelle with Allied Management today at (909)243-7946, or evenings/weekends text (909)758-1974.



Required FICO score 600 or above, household income 2.5 times the monthly rent. Application fee $45 per adult occupant 18 years of age or older. Applications are first come, first serve, so inquire promptly!



Professionally managed by Allied Management, Inc. BRE #01299957