4375 Jasmine Hill Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub

BEAUTIFUL TURNKEY HOME!!! GATED LOS SERRANOS RANCH! BEAUTY W/POOL & SPA! THIS CHARMING HOME FEATURES A POOL AND SPA FOR THOSE HOT SUMMER DAY. VERY BRIGHT & OPEN FLOOR PLAN. LARGE BACKYARD, GATED COMMUNITY VERY SECURE. 2276 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE, WOOD FLOORS BULIT-IN MEDIA CABINET IN FAMILY ROOM, FEATURING BREAKFAST NOOK AND WINDOW LOOKING OUT ONTO BACKYARD. DESIRABLE CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION, EXCELLENT WICKMAN ELEMENTARY AND CHINO HILL HIGH SCHOOLS. NO MELLO ROOS. Brand new toilet, brand new shower, brand new dishwasher and faucet!