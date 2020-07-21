All apartments in Chino Hills
4165 Stone Mountain Dr
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

4165 Stone Mountain Dr

4165 Stone Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

4165 Stone Mountain Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to most beautiful and desirable LOS SERRANOS RANCh gated community. Just move into this remodeled 3 bedrooms PLUS very spacious loft that can be used as a den or office. This is a very private home backing to a tranquil, serene Chino Hills State Park with huge manicured back yard - must see to appreciate!!!Property features new upgraded kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances which opens to dining area followed by family room with fireplace and overlooking very spacious and private back yard ready for your relaxing B-B-Q weekends and entertaining. Whole downstairs have a beautiful wood like laminate flooring. Spacious master bedroom with upgraded bathroom, shower and bath tub, dual sinks and walk in closet with build-ins. Large 2 car attached garage and driveway big enough to accommodate 2 additional cars. Minutes to 71 frwy, golf courses, parks, mall, Chino Hills High School and award winning Wickman Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have any available units?
4165 Stone Mountain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have?
Some of 4165 Stone Mountain Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Stone Mountain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Stone Mountain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Stone Mountain Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr offers parking.
Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have a pool?
No, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have accessible units?
No, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Stone Mountain Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4165 Stone Mountain Dr has units with dishwashers.
