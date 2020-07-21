4165 Stone Mountain Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to most beautiful and desirable LOS SERRANOS RANCh gated community. Just move into this remodeled 3 bedrooms PLUS very spacious loft that can be used as a den or office. This is a very private home backing to a tranquil, serene Chino Hills State Park with huge manicured back yard - must see to appreciate!!!Property features new upgraded kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances which opens to dining area followed by family room with fireplace and overlooking very spacious and private back yard ready for your relaxing B-B-Q weekends and entertaining. Whole downstairs have a beautiful wood like laminate flooring. Spacious master bedroom with upgraded bathroom, shower and bath tub, dual sinks and walk in closet with build-ins. Large 2 car attached garage and driveway big enough to accommodate 2 additional cars. Minutes to 71 frwy, golf courses, parks, mall, Chino Hills High School and award winning Wickman Elementary School.