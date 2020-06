Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

EXECUTIVE HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS RIDGE GATE GATED COMMUNITY OF CHINO HILLS. THIS CORNER LOT HOME OFFERS PRIVACY AND GREAT VIEWS.

IT COMES WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH UPSCALE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR, EXOTIC HARDWOOD AND UPGRADED CARPET FLOORING, CUSTOM BATHROOMS, BUILT-IN SPEAKER SYSTEM. CLOSE TO SHOPPING , GREAT CHINO HILLS SCHOOLS, , AND FREEWAYS THIS IS TRULY A ONE OF A KIND HOME.