3820 Whirlaway Lane

This 1,794-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in Chino Hills, has a 2- car garage/on-street parking, and carpet floor. The kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal; and smooth tile/granite countertop. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with centralized air conditioning. The exterior has a relaxing patio, front and back yard, and a garden. The owner will maintain the upkeep of the yard.



Tenants pay for water and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping and cleaning (every week).



Small to medium-sized pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Near to the parks!



Nearby Parks: McCoy Equestrian Center, Ruben S. Ayala Park, and Villa Park.



Nearby Schools:

Glenmeade Elementary School - 0.07 miles, 6/10

Robert O. Townsend Junior High School - 0.63 miles, 8/10

Chino Hills High School - 2.59 miles, 8/10

Gerald F. Litel Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 9/10



Bus lines:

365 CHINO HILLS-LOS SERRANOS-CHINO - 0.4 mile



