Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

3820 Whirlaway Lane

3820 Whirlaway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Whirlaway Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This 1,794-square-foot, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms single-family home in Chino Hills, has a 2- car garage/on-street parking, and carpet floor. The kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal; and smooth tile/granite countertop. In-unit washer and dryer are also included along with centralized air conditioning. The exterior has a relaxing patio, front and back yard, and a garden. The owner will maintain the upkeep of the yard.

Tenants pay for water and electricity. The landlord will handle the landscaping and cleaning (every week).

Small to medium-sized pets are allowed. We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Near to the parks!

Nearby Parks: McCoy Equestrian Center, Ruben S. Ayala Park, and Villa Park.

Nearby Schools:
Glenmeade Elementary School - 0.07 miles, 6/10
Robert O. Townsend Junior High School - 0.63 miles, 8/10
Chino Hills High School - 2.59 miles, 8/10
Gerald F. Litel Elementary School - 0.77 miles, 9/10

Bus lines:
365 CHINO HILLS-LOS SERRANOS-CHINO - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5149414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have any available units?
3820 Whirlaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have?
Some of 3820 Whirlaway Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Whirlaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Whirlaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Whirlaway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 Whirlaway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Whirlaway Lane offers parking.
Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3820 Whirlaway Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3820 Whirlaway Lane has a pool.
Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3820 Whirlaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Whirlaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Whirlaway Lane has units with dishwashers.
