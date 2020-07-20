3805 Bayberry Drive

Amenities

This charming property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1,000 living sq. feet of living space, with central air/heat. The carpet has recently been replaced and the interior has been painted giving a very modern clean look. The living room has a cozy fireplace which connects to the kitchen that offers lots of cabinet/storage space and a large window overlooking the backyard. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The backyard offers a large covered patio, storage shed and spacious grass area. On the side of the house there is room for RV/Boat parking. This charming property is located off Pipeline Ave and Woodview Rd in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities

GARDENING: Tenant responsible for the gardening

PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application