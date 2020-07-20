All apartments in Chino Hills
3805 Bayberry Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

3805 Bayberry Drive

3805 Bayberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3805 Bayberry Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming property has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1,000 living sq. feet of living space, with central air/heat. The carpet has recently been replaced and the interior has been painted giving a very modern clean look. The living room has a cozy fireplace which connects to the kitchen that offers lots of cabinet/storage space and a large window overlooking the backyard. Down the hall you will find the 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The backyard offers a large covered patio, storage shed and spacious grass area. On the side of the house there is room for RV/Boat parking. This charming property is located off Pipeline Ave and Woodview Rd in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant responsible for the gardening
PET POLICY: Pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Bayberry Drive have any available units?
3805 Bayberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Bayberry Drive have?
Some of 3805 Bayberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Bayberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Bayberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Bayberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3805 Bayberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3805 Bayberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Bayberry Drive offers parking.
Does 3805 Bayberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Bayberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Bayberry Drive have a pool?
No, 3805 Bayberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Bayberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3805 Bayberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Bayberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3805 Bayberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
