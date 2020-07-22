All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
3539 Palisade St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:27 PM

3539 Palisade St

3539 Palisades Street · No Longer Available
Location

3539 Palisades Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
3539 PALISADE ST CHINO HILLS, 91709 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Charming single story home for rent in Chino Hills. This property offers an open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,658 living sqft. and central air/heat. The interior has been upgraded with beautiful wood floors, newer interior pant, remodeled bathrooms w/custom tile & new vanities, new kitchen appliances, mirrored closet doors in the master bedroom and cement patio area along the side and backyard. The community offers tennis courts and a community pool. This charming property is located off Peyton and Chino Hills Pkwy in the city of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: HOA will mow the front yard only. Tenant responsible for flower beds and backyard.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications

(RLNE4721947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Palisade St have any available units?
3539 Palisade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3539 Palisade St have?
Some of 3539 Palisade St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3539 Palisade St currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Palisade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Palisade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Palisade St is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Palisade St offer parking?
No, 3539 Palisade St does not offer parking.
Does 3539 Palisade St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Palisade St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Palisade St have a pool?
Yes, 3539 Palisade St has a pool.
Does 3539 Palisade St have accessible units?
No, 3539 Palisade St does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Palisade St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 Palisade St does not have units with dishwashers.
