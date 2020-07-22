Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3539 PALISADE ST CHINO HILLS, 91709 (3 BED / 2 BATH) - Charming single story home for rent in Chino Hills. This property offers an open floor plan 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,658 living sqft. and central air/heat. The interior has been upgraded with beautiful wood floors, newer interior pant, remodeled bathrooms w/custom tile & new vanities, new kitchen appliances, mirrored closet doors in the master bedroom and cement patio area along the side and backyard. The community offers tennis courts and a community pool. This charming property is located off Peyton and Chino Hills Pkwy in the city of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: HOA will mow the front yard only. Tenant responsible for flower beds and backyard.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) with applications



(RLNE4721947)