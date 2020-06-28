All apartments in Chino Hills
3425 Whirlaway Lane

3425 Whirlaway Lane
Location

3425 Whirlaway Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the heart of Chino Hills, with a close distance to the fantastic elementary and high school and local shopping stores. Minutes from the Shoppes at Chino Hills, all the restaurants, and entertainment that Chino Hills has to offer with convenient access to the 71, 60, 91,57 and 10 freeways.
Come and enjoy the Curb appeal offered with large front yard and large driveway. As you step inside you are welcomed by a large and inviting living room with a beautiful custom made fireplace, large windows overlooking into the beautiful front yard and new pendant ceiling lights. Down the hall, you will find two (2) bedrooms including new wood flooring, upgraded ceiling lights, and upgraded bathroom. Continue on to your master suite including walking closet, new ceiling light and dual vanity master bathroom.
Followed on to your light and bright kitchen overlooking into the beautiful backyard and formal dining room.
California living at its finest when you step outside and enjoy the large patio and grass area with beautiful fruit trees including Avocado, Lime, Lemon, Cherries, Peach, Apricot, Plums, tangerine & kumquat.
This beautiful home is included home security system, Nest thermostat and smoke detector and Ring doorbell.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have any available units?
3425 Whirlaway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have?
Some of 3425 Whirlaway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Whirlaway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Whirlaway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Whirlaway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3425 Whirlaway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane offer parking?
No, 3425 Whirlaway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Whirlaway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have a pool?
No, 3425 Whirlaway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3425 Whirlaway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Whirlaway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Whirlaway Lane has units with dishwashers.
