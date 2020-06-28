3425 Whirlaway Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Located in the heart of Chino Hills, with a close distance to the fantastic elementary and high school and local shopping stores. Minutes from the Shoppes at Chino Hills, all the restaurants, and entertainment that Chino Hills has to offer with convenient access to the 71, 60, 91,57 and 10 freeways.

Come and enjoy the Curb appeal offered with large front yard and large driveway. As you step inside you are welcomed by a large and inviting living room with a beautiful custom made fireplace, large windows overlooking into the beautiful front yard and new pendant ceiling lights. Down the hall, you will find two (2) bedrooms including new wood flooring, upgraded ceiling lights, and upgraded bathroom. Continue on to your master suite including walking closet, new ceiling light and dual vanity master bathroom.

Followed on to your light and bright kitchen overlooking into the beautiful backyard and formal dining room.

California living at its finest when you step outside and enjoy the large patio and grass area with beautiful fruit trees including Avocado, Lime, Lemon, Cherries, Peach, Apricot, Plums, tangerine & kumquat.

This beautiful home is included home security system, Nest thermostat and smoke detector and Ring doorbell.