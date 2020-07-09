3375 Royal Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom with Option of a 5th Bedroom/Den on Main Floor. 3 baths. Over 2500 sq.ft. Lots of upgrades....Beautiful Double Wood Entry Doors, leads you to the Tile Foyer with Views of this Spectacular Staircase. First Floor Den and/or Bedroom has Beautiful Glass French Doors. Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has Upgrades such as Granite Counter Tops with Bar/ Eating Area. Lots of Kitchen Storage. Kitchen is Open to Family Room, Which makes this Home Great for Entertaining. Ceiling Fans and Recessed Lighting, Custom Blinds. Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Master Bathroom has Upgraded Ceramic Tile Shower, Double Sinks and Separate Vanity Area and Large Walk in Closet. 3 Car Garage. Spacious Backyard and Concrete area to Play Basketball, possible small RV or boat area, Relax, BBQ or Entertain. Perfect Location and Excellent Schools. Close to Freeways, Restaurants and Lots of Shopping! dogs may be considered.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.