All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 3375 Royal Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
3375 Royal Ridge Road
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:45 PM

3375 Royal Ridge Road

3375 Royal Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3375 Royal Ridge Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom with Option of a 5th Bedroom/Den on Main Floor. 3 baths. Over 2500 sq.ft. Lots of upgrades....Beautiful Double Wood Entry Doors, leads you to the Tile Foyer with Views of this Spectacular Staircase. First Floor Den and/or Bedroom has Beautiful Glass French Doors. Living Room, Formal Dining Room and Family Room with Gas Fireplace. Kitchen has Upgrades such as Granite Counter Tops with Bar/ Eating Area. Lots of Kitchen Storage. Kitchen is Open to Family Room, Which makes this Home Great for Entertaining. Ceiling Fans and Recessed Lighting, Custom Blinds. Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout. Master Bathroom has Upgraded Ceramic Tile Shower, Double Sinks and Separate Vanity Area and Large Walk in Closet. 3 Car Garage. Spacious Backyard and Concrete area to Play Basketball, possible small RV or boat area, Relax, BBQ or Entertain. Perfect Location and Excellent Schools. Close to Freeways, Restaurants and Lots of Shopping! dogs may be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have any available units?
3375 Royal Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have?
Some of 3375 Royal Ridge Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3375 Royal Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
3375 Royal Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3375 Royal Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3375 Royal Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 3375 Royal Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3375 Royal Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 3375 Royal Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 3375 Royal Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3375 Royal Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3375 Royal Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles