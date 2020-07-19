3060 Aviano Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool bbq/grill garage

Previous model home by SHEA, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms,plus a home office downstairs, 4 car garage. Enter from the private gate to the lovely courtyard. The great room has vaulted wood beamed ceiling. The gourmet kitchen w/large center island and state of art appliances, including stainless steel built-in refrigerator, double ovens, built-in microwave, 6-burner cook top w/ BBQ grill & dishwasher. The formal dining has French doors to the courtyard. The downstairs office is spacious and open, could be the 5th bedroom. Large master bedroom has access to the back yard. Oversized shower w/ dual shower heads. The upstairs bonus room w/a balcony overlooking the pool is ideal for an entertainment or excise room. The 4 car garage has a lot of space for storage. Other features include, custom two-tone paint, ceiling fans, custom window drapes and coverings, wood shutters and window blinds. Professionally landscaped gardens. Back yard gazebo.