All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 3060 Aviano Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
3060 Aviano Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3060 Aviano Court

3060 Aviano Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3060 Aviano Ct, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Previous model home by SHEA, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms,plus a home office downstairs, 4 car garage. Enter from the private gate to the lovely courtyard. The great room has vaulted wood beamed ceiling. The gourmet kitchen w/large center island and state of art appliances, including stainless steel built-in refrigerator, double ovens, built-in microwave, 6-burner cook top w/ BBQ grill & dishwasher. The formal dining has French doors to the courtyard. The downstairs office is spacious and open, could be the 5th bedroom. Large master bedroom has access to the back yard. Oversized shower w/ dual shower heads. The upstairs bonus room w/a balcony overlooking the pool is ideal for an entertainment or excise room. The 4 car garage has a lot of space for storage. Other features include, custom two-tone paint, ceiling fans, custom window drapes and coverings, wood shutters and window blinds. Professionally landscaped gardens. Back yard gazebo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 Aviano Court have any available units?
3060 Aviano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3060 Aviano Court have?
Some of 3060 Aviano Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 Aviano Court currently offering any rent specials?
3060 Aviano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 Aviano Court pet-friendly?
No, 3060 Aviano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3060 Aviano Court offer parking?
Yes, 3060 Aviano Court offers parking.
Does 3060 Aviano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 Aviano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 Aviano Court have a pool?
Yes, 3060 Aviano Court has a pool.
Does 3060 Aviano Court have accessible units?
No, 3060 Aviano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 Aviano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3060 Aviano Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles