Chino Hills, CA
3028 Payne Ranch Road
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:50 PM

3028 Payne Ranch Road

3028 Payne Ranch Road
Location

3028 Payne Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
Brilliant, gorgeous, beautiful semi custom house with 180 degree view, situated in a prestigious community of Chino Hills. Welcome to Payne Ranch Estate community! This house is surrounded by custom and semi custom homes. Rare to find a beautiful view home with sparkling pool and spa. As you enter, a grand lobby greets you. Marble flooring from lobby to family room and to kitchen. Newly installed wood flooring throughout the rest of the house. Custom paint. Gourmet kitchen. Professional Viking cook top and ovens. Built in Viking refrigerator. Stainless warmer and sink. Spacious family room for family and friends gathering. Flag stone fireplace in family room for a romantic evening. Downstairs junior master suite for in-laws or guest. Upstairs loft can be converted to the 6th bedroom or for pool table for entertaining. Jack and Jill room added a convenience for sharing a bathroom. Cozy master suite with patio. Remodeled master bathroom with his and hers vanity. Walk in closet with built in organizer. Enjoy the breathtaking view while sitting inside or out on the patio or in the pool area. Built in BBQ under a gazebo. Gated waterfall pool and spa for safety. Gorgeous backyard like a resort for mind, body and soul relaxation. Close to all shops, markets, walking distance to schools and convenience to everything. Tenant pays for monthly gardener service and pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have any available units?
3028 Payne Ranch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have?
Some of 3028 Payne Ranch Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3028 Payne Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
3028 Payne Ranch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 Payne Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 3028 Payne Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 3028 Payne Ranch Road offers parking.
Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 Payne Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 3028 Payne Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 3028 Payne Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 Payne Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3028 Payne Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
