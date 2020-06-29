3028 Payne Ranch Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub lobby

Brilliant, gorgeous, beautiful semi custom house with 180 degree view, situated in a prestigious community of Chino Hills. Welcome to Payne Ranch Estate community! This house is surrounded by custom and semi custom homes. Rare to find a beautiful view home with sparkling pool and spa. As you enter, a grand lobby greets you. Marble flooring from lobby to family room and to kitchen. Newly installed wood flooring throughout the rest of the house. Custom paint. Gourmet kitchen. Professional Viking cook top and ovens. Built in Viking refrigerator. Stainless warmer and sink. Spacious family room for family and friends gathering. Flag stone fireplace in family room for a romantic evening. Downstairs junior master suite for in-laws or guest. Upstairs loft can be converted to the 6th bedroom or for pool table for entertaining. Jack and Jill room added a convenience for sharing a bathroom. Cozy master suite with patio. Remodeled master bathroom with his and hers vanity. Walk in closet with built in organizer. Enjoy the breathtaking view while sitting inside or out on the patio or in the pool area. Built in BBQ under a gazebo. Gated waterfall pool and spa for safety. Gorgeous backyard like a resort for mind, body and soul relaxation. Close to all shops, markets, walking distance to schools and convenience to everything. Tenant pays for monthly gardener service and pool service.