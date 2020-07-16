2971 Venezia

Amenities

Tuscany style home located in the prestigious 25 hour Gate Guarded Community - VELLANO GREG NORMAN GOLF COUNTRY CLUB - Breathtaking Beautiful Center Courtyard with Tuscany Custom Iron Fence opening to trickling Fountain and Fireplace. High Ceiling Open Floor plan consist with beautiful crown moulding throughout. This beautiful home includes Custom built-in Handcraft Cabinet, Gourmet Kitchen featuring center island with top-of-the-line appliances including built-in over size refrigerator, double ovens, food warmer, dual dish washers. Enjoy your evening with some wine from the stone wall wine cellar with beautiful wrought iron decor as entertained by the 7 Seats Home Theater, Library, Game Room and Separated Casita. Exterior professionally landscaped with custom BBQ, oversize swimming pool and spa perfect for family gatherings and entertainment. Panoramic View looking over Breathtaking Golf course, Mountain and City light.