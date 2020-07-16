All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2971 Venezia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2971 Venezia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2971 Venezia

2971 Venezia Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2971 Venezia Ter, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Tuscany style home located in the prestigious 25 hour Gate Guarded Community - VELLANO GREG NORMAN GOLF COUNTRY CLUB - Breathtaking Beautiful Center Courtyard with Tuscany Custom Iron Fence opening to trickling Fountain and Fireplace. High Ceiling Open Floor plan consist with beautiful crown moulding throughout. This beautiful home includes Custom built-in Handcraft Cabinet, Gourmet Kitchen featuring center island with top-of-the-line appliances including built-in over size refrigerator, double ovens, food warmer, dual dish washers. Enjoy your evening with some wine from the stone wall wine cellar with beautiful wrought iron decor as entertained by the 7 Seats Home Theater, Library, Game Room and Separated Casita. Exterior professionally landscaped with custom BBQ, oversize swimming pool and spa perfect for family gatherings and entertainment. Panoramic View looking over Breathtaking Golf course, Mountain and City light.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2971 Venezia have any available units?
2971 Venezia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2971 Venezia have?
Some of 2971 Venezia's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2971 Venezia currently offering any rent specials?
2971 Venezia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2971 Venezia pet-friendly?
No, 2971 Venezia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2971 Venezia offer parking?
No, 2971 Venezia does not offer parking.
Does 2971 Venezia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2971 Venezia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2971 Venezia have a pool?
Yes, 2971 Venezia has a pool.
Does 2971 Venezia have accessible units?
No, 2971 Venezia does not have accessible units.
Does 2971 Venezia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2971 Venezia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles