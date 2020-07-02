2945 Galloping Hills Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family house - 2945 Galloping Hills Dr, Chino Hills ($2885) - North Chino Hills - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful, spacious, new construction 2000 sq. ft. single family home for rent in the highly sought after North Chino Hills area. Enroll your children in some of the most highly rated schools in Southern California!



Home includes a tank-less water heater, newly landscaped back and front yards (gardening included), a massively open floor plan and a grand, high ceiling entertaining room with gorgeous, curved staircase. Upstairs you'll find your elegant new master bedroom with private balcony overlooking the valley, master bathroom with walk in closets, over-sized bathtub with separate shower stall and double vanity.



Two additional upstairs bedrooms with shared half bath. Utilize the additional downstairs space as a fourth bedroom complete with closet and separate full bath, or turn it into your new home office! Luxurious 3 car garage, laundry room, tons of storage space, central cooling, and even a downstairs fireplace.



Rent per month: $2885



Utilities paid: None



All renting adults must sign lease and have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no eviction on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application.



Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!



*SORRY NO PETS*



To view this unit: Contact our office at (626) 444-9287 to set up a viewing.



