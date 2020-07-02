All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2945 Galloping Hills Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2945 Galloping Hills Rd
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2945 Galloping Hills Rd

2945 Galloping Hills Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2945 Galloping Hills Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family house - 2945 Galloping Hills Dr, Chino Hills ($2885) - North Chino Hills - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful, spacious, new construction 2000 sq. ft. single family home for rent in the highly sought after North Chino Hills area. Enroll your children in some of the most highly rated schools in Southern California!

Home includes a tank-less water heater, newly landscaped back and front yards (gardening included), a massively open floor plan and a grand, high ceiling entertaining room with gorgeous, curved staircase. Upstairs you'll find your elegant new master bedroom with private balcony overlooking the valley, master bathroom with walk in closets, over-sized bathtub with separate shower stall and double vanity.

Two additional upstairs bedrooms with shared half bath. Utilize the additional downstairs space as a fourth bedroom complete with closet and separate full bath, or turn it into your new home office! Luxurious 3 car garage, laundry room, tons of storage space, central cooling, and even a downstairs fireplace.

Rent per month: $2885

Utilities paid: None

All renting adults must sign lease and have at least a 620 credit score, Social Security card or Tax ID #, income of at least twice the amount of the rent per month, no eviction on record, and a valid State ID or drivers license, $40 cash per person to process each application.

Pay rent and make maintenance requests from the comfort of your home computer or mobile device!

*SORRY NO PETS*

To view this unit: Contact our office at (626) 444-9287 to set up a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5697294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have any available units?
2945 Galloping Hills Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have?
Some of 2945 Galloping Hills Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 Galloping Hills Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2945 Galloping Hills Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 Galloping Hills Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd offers parking.
Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have a pool?
No, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have accessible units?
No, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 Galloping Hills Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2945 Galloping Hills Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles